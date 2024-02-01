East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,407,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,749,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,553,000 after purchasing an additional 756,930 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after purchasing an additional 667,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 17,898.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 647,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,699,000 after purchasing an additional 644,333 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EWBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $72.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $80.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.80.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

See Also

