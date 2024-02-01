Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 18000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Edgewater Wireless Systems Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.
Edgewater Wireless Systems Company Profile
Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.
