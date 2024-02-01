Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.38 EPS

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38), Briefing.com reports. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.0 %

EA stock opened at $137.58 on Thursday. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $143.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EA

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total value of $342,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,356.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $342,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,825 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.