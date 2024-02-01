Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV opened at $488.92 on Thursday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $501.78. The stock has a market cap of $114.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $476.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.01.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.23 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on ELV. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.60.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

