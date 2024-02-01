Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $13,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,420,000 after acquiring an additional 28,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,239,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,439,000 after acquiring an additional 30,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Encore Wire by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Encore Wire by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire by 1,243.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 572,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

Shares of WIRE opened at $225.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.29. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $138.20 and a one year high of $234.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.21.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

WIRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Encore Wire in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

