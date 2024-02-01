Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $226.73

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $226.73 and last traded at $226.73, with a volume of 41573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Encore Wire Price Performance

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Wire

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 231.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

