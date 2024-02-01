Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Endava from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Endava from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Endava from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC downgraded Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Endava in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

Endava Trading Down 3.5 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Endava by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endava in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Endava by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 30,682 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Endava in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Endava in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Endava stock opened at $70.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.21. Endava has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.36.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.47 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Endava will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endava

Get Free Report

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

