Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Gap Up to $7.55

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.55, but opened at $7.95. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 1,295,771 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on UUUU. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Energy Fuels from $9.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UUUU

Energy Fuels Stock Up 5.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 270.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Fuels

In related news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 185,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Energy Fuels news, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $41,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,657 shares in the company, valued at $168,900.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Fuels

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Energy Fuels by 259.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.