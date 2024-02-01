Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,463 ($18.60).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Entain from GBX 1,650 ($20.98) to GBX 1,510 ($19.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Entain to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($18.43) to GBX 820 ($10.42) in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,335 ($16.97) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of ENT stock opened at GBX 972 ($12.36) on Thursday. Entain has a 12-month low of GBX 763.60 ($9.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,588.50 ($20.19). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 924.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,029.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,166.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Entain news, insider J M. Barry Gibson bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 809 ($10.28) per share, for a total transaction of £72,810 ($92,562.93). In other Entain news, insider J M. Barry Gibson bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 809 ($10.28) per share, for a total transaction of £72,810 ($92,562.93). Also, insider J M. Barry Gibson bought 15,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 937 ($11.91) per share, with a total value of £145,534.84 ($185,017.59). Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

