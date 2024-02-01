Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a report released on Sunday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s FY2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of GRP.U stock opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 1 year low of $45.35 and a 1 year high of $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.67 and its 200-day moving average is $54.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -245.64 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.208 dividend. This is an increase from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s payout ratio is presently -1,131.82%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

