Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.83-$2.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.75. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.830-2.930 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Compass Point started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.05.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ELS
Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.
