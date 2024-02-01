Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Insider Sells $826,988.80 in Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $826,988.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at $414,392.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Joseph Drazkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of Fastenal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $698,170.00.

FAST stock opened at $68.23 on Thursday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $70.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,570,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Fastenal by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,034 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,831,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fastenal by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

