Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Short Interest Down 9.2% in January

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 969.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,825,000 after purchasing an additional 220,607 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,923,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1,001.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 63,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 46,895 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,840,000. 16.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FDBC opened at $49.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.60. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $60.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

