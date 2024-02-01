FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.71.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIGS shares. Barclays upgraded FIGS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in FIGS by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 4.0% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 38,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FIGS opened at $5.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.58. FIGS has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $10.20.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.30 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that FIGS will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.
