Filtronic (LON:FTC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.00

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24.35 ($0.31), with a volume of 252280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.31).

Filtronic Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 20.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 17.66. The company has a market capitalization of £53.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1,695.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Filtronic Company Profile

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, critical communications, and space markets. It provides Morpheus II, an E-band transceiver module; Hades, an E-band active diplexer; Cerus, an E-brand power amplifier for long range E-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

