Financial Comparison: SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) versus SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV)

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

SeaStar Medical has a beta of -1.25, suggesting that its share price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANUWAVE Health has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SeaStar Medical alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.6% of SeaStar Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of SeaStar Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -961.93% SANUWAVE Health -276.15% N/A -170.98%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares SeaStar Medical and SANUWAVE Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SeaStar Medical and SANUWAVE Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaStar Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

SeaStar Medical currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 523.29%. Given SeaStar Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SeaStar Medical is more favorable than SANUWAVE Health.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SeaStar Medical and SANUWAVE Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -$23.01 million N/A N/A SANUWAVE Health $16.74 million 1.48 -$10.29 million ($0.07) -0.31

SANUWAVE Health has higher revenue and earnings than SeaStar Medical.

Summary

SANUWAVE Health beats SeaStar Medical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaStar Medical

(Get Free Report)

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome. SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About SANUWAVE Health

(Get Free Report)

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures. The company's pulsed acoustic cellular expression systems, including dermaPACE system for treating diabetic foot ulcers and other chronic wounds; orthoPACE system for treating tendinopathies and acute and nonunion fractures; and Profile is used to provide therapeutic treatment of musculoskeletal conditions. Its portfolio of wound treatment solutions provides patients with a noninvasive technology that boosts the body's normal healing and tissue regeneration processes. In addition, the company offers UltraMIST, non-contact and non-thermal ultrasound therapy device used to treat diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, deep tissue pressure injuries, and surgical wounds. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for SeaStar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaStar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.