Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $269.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

