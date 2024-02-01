Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $150,233,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,731,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,272,000 after purchasing an additional 277,563 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,934,234,000 after purchasing an additional 257,328 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total transaction of $349,157.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,788,443.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total transaction of $349,157.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,788,443.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $1,868,166.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 999,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,533,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,976 shares of company stock valued at $100,381,875 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $602.72 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $383.19 and a 52-week high of $648.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $597.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.