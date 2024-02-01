Financial Counselors Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 593.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.60.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALGN opened at $267.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.05 and a 200-day moving average of $283.88. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

