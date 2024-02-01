Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,062 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Boeing by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,351,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $450,783,000 after buying an additional 829,321 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Boeing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,841 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,247 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $211.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.61. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $127.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.90, a PEG ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.19.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

