First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Declares $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

First American Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. First American Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First American Financial to earn $5.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

First American Financial stock opened at $60.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.15. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.31. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $65.54.

In related news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

