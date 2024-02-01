First Bank to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Bank in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Bank’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of First Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

NASDAQ FRBA opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. First Bank has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $15.17. The stock has a market cap of $268.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Bank in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 184,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Bank by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,863,000 after acquiring an additional 262,277 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in First Bank by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 28,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in First Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

