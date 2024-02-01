First Citizens BancShares’ (FCNCA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,800.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ Q1 2024 earnings at $46.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $45.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $44.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $44.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $180.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $186.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FCNCA. Raymond James started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a market perform rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,620.67.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,510.00 on Monday. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $505.84 and a one year high of $1,551.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,431.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1,401.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.84%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,110.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,162 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after buying an additional 568,929 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after acquiring an additional 140,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after acquiring an additional 196,851 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,001,000 after acquiring an additional 126,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

