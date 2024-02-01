First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $46.50 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $46.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $45.85. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Citizens BancShares’ current full-year earnings is $188.57 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ Q2 2024 earnings at $45.27 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FCNCA. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,620.67.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,510.00 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $505.84 and a one year high of $1,551.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,431.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,401.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,110.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,162 over the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.84%.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
