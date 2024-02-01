First Commonwealth Financial Co. (FCF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on February 23rd

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the bank on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

First Commonwealth Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. First Commonwealth Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 32.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $168.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.17 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Activity

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Carrie L. Riggle sold 7,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $99,907.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,741.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 35,836 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Further Reading

