First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Short Interest Update

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the December 31st total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 595,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 6.6 %

FIBK traded down $1.83 on Thursday, hitting $25.69. The company had a trading volume of 206,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,049. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.76. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.89.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 75.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Homer Scott Jr Trust, Homer Sc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $32,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,753 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,201.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 10,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $284,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,149,700 shares in the company, valued at $32,674,474. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Homer Scott Jr Trust, Homer Sc sold 1,000,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $32,140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 950,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,201.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,020,000 shares of company stock worth $32,686,100 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 94.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 129.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 95.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 97.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

