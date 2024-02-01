First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Down 9.6% in January

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE FFA opened at $18.15 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $18.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
