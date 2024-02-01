First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Down 9.6% in January

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE FFA opened at $18.15 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $18.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 258.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the second quarter worth $190,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

