First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $11,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $48.45. 88,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,100. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

