First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.21

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.21 and last traded at $52.20, with a volume of 404818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.88.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 1.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3421 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,132,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,285,000 after purchasing an additional 689,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,147,000 after purchasing an additional 969,819 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,519.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,795 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,856,000 after purchasing an additional 557,879 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,070,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,008,000 after purchasing an additional 187,162 shares during the period.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

