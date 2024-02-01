First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.21

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.21 and last traded at $52.20, with a volume of 404818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.88.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3421 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
