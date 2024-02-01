Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.28

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.27, with a volume of 1094237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FCU shares. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Fission Uranium from C$1.50 to C$2.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Haywood Securities set a C$1.55 price objective on Fission Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

The stock has a market cap of C$957.43 million, a PE ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 20.34, a current ratio of 25.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Fission Uranium news, Senior Officer Chris Sammartino sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total transaction of C$26,250.00. In other Fission Uranium news, Senior Officer Chris Sammartino sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total transaction of C$26,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Ross E. Mcelroy sold 326,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total value of C$329,260.00. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan; and West Cluff property covering and area of 11,148 hectares located in the Western Athabasca Basin.

