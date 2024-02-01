Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the December 31st total of 227,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Forafric Global Stock Performance

AFRI stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Forafric Global has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $12.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forafric Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forafric Global in the second quarter worth $1,091,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forafric Global by 380.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 48,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Forafric Global during the second quarter valued at about $351,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Forafric Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Forafric Global in the first quarter worth about $347,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forafric Global Company Profile

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

