Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Raised to $87.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $78.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.05. Fortive has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $82.17. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

