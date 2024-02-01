Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Reaches New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $80.36 and last traded at $80.15, with a volume of 488363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.06.

The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.97%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FBIN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,181.5% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

See Also

