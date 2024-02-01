Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FWRD. Wolfe Research downgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $121.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.95 and a 200-day moving average of $71.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $413.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forward Air will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 15,487.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 726,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,942,000 after acquiring an additional 721,877 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Forward Air by 809.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 683,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after acquiring an additional 608,430 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Forward Air by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,580,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,722,000 after acquiring an additional 438,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Forward Air by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,410,000 after acquiring an additional 428,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,870,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

