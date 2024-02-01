Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $192.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

