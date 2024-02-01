Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $192.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $205.49.
About iShares Russell 2000 ETF
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).
