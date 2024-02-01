Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,840 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,209,000 after buying an additional 85,252 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Five9 by 9.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,919,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,134,000 after purchasing an additional 330,256 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,576,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,288,000 after purchasing an additional 81,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,265,000 after purchasing an additional 306,251 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Five9 from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Five9 Stock Performance

FIVN stock opened at $75.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.35. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $230.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.10 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $380,962.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

