Fox Run Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Okta were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKTA. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Okta by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Okta

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $80,797.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,461,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $95,329.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,077 shares of company stock worth $1,795,179. Insiders own 7.36% of the company's stock.

Okta Trading Down 3.2 %

OKTA opened at $82.65 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

