Fox Run Management L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Bank OZK by 25.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.6% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on OZK. StockNews.com upgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Bank OZK Trading Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ OZK opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.09. Bank OZK has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Bank OZK Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

