Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $512,000 in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 87.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,567,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $400.52 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.59 and a 12-month high of $442.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $402.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.50.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total transaction of $1,328,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,191,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,738,754.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $1,328,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,191,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,738,754.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,277 shares of company stock valued at $56,878,501 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

