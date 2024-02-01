Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $537,000 in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth about $150,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coty during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Coty by 1,536.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coty during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Coty during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of COTY opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $13.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Coty had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COTY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Coty from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.66 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.84.

Get Our Latest Report on COTY

Coty Profile

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.