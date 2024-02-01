Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 84,741.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Centene by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,778,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,882,000 after purchasing an additional 423,324 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Centene by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,251,000 after purchasing an additional 134,892 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Centene by 17.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,566,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,853 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $713,235,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

NYSE:CNC opened at $75.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

