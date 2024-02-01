Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 50.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,622,549,000 after buying an additional 31,395,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,171,873,000 after buying an additional 15,210,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,181,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,847,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,181,000 after buying an additional 11,067,137 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

NYSE PCG opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

