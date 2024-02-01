Fox Run Management L.L.C. Reduces Stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of MarineMax worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,445,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,789,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,313,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MarineMax by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,612,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MarineMax by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,523,000 after purchasing an additional 84,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 19.1% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 708,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 113,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $624.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.62. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average of $33.18.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $527.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.76 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HZO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

