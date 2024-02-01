Fox Run Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,903 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,624 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Open Text by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,759,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 14.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,359 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,131,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Open Text by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,993,000 after buying an additional 262,200 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTEX opened at $43.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $44.57.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OTEX. Citigroup cut their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on Open Text from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.43.



Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

