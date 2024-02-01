Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $502,000 Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Western Union by 1,715.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Union by 343.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Western Union by 294.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Western Union stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.83. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.47%.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

