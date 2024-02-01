Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

NYSE SPG opened at $138.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $146.91.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

