Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.477 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.4 %

FNV opened at C$145.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$147.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$171.69. The company has a market cap of C$27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.59. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$139.19 and a 1 year high of C$217.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 37.72.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$415.23 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.19% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.3642364 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNV. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$203.00 to C$201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. CIBC reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$258.00 to C$250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$182.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$163.00 to C$162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$199.51.

Get Our Latest Report on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.