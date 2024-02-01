Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.477 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.
Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.4 %
FNV opened at C$145.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$147.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$171.69. The company has a market cap of C$27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.59. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$139.19 and a 1 year high of C$217.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 37.72.
Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$415.23 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.19% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.3642364 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.
