Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.10

Shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.10 and last traded at $43.05, with a volume of 21456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.04.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.28. The firm has a market cap of $913.72 million, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Free Report) by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,984 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.73% of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

