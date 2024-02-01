Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down to $20.08

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.08, but opened at $19.45. Fresenius Medical Care shares last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 97,281 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

