Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) fell 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.14. 1,501,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,725,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ULCC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $3.75 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 2.38.

In other news, President James G. Dempsey sold 245,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 583,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,013.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President James G. Dempsey sold 245,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 583,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,013.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Howard Diamond sold 47,250 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $186,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 453,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,422.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,250 shares of company stock worth $2,327,075 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 632.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 1,705.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 45.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

